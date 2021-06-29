You are because I am: the goat and the significance of having shoes for school

By Sechaba ka’Nkosi SOMETIME in the late 1970s, I made my first voyage into the world of knowledge. I started my primary school with many other children just as students in Soweto and other parts of the country challenged the brute force of apartheid when they revolted against Afrikaans being made the medium of instructions in South African schools during the famous 1976 uprising.

Many of those children had nothing but sheer determination to see the changes in the country’s education system. Most of those children put aside their own personal struggles to save South Africa from itself. Around this time I started my schooling.

I remember vividly a fellow named Silindelo Twala, whom we all called Mbuzi, the goat. Up to this day, who and why somebody baptised him that I have no idea. But one thing stood out about Mbuzi.

He dropped out of school within months. Of course the teachers sent older boys to go and fetch him so that his buttocks could be lashed in front of the whole class as a reminder to those who entertained any thoughts of bunking school. But after a few days Mbuzi would be nowhere to be seen.

Months later, we heard that Mbuzi decided to give up on his education because he had no shoes to wear to school. He came from one of the poorest families in the neighbourhood where a basic accessory such as shoes was deemed a luxury. If he had shoes Mbuzi could have been a scientist, a lawyer or a nuclear physicist.

We will never know since Mbuzi went on to join thousands who had to abandon their dreams for work in order for his family to survive. I was reminded of Mbuzi when a non-profit organisation from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape tried to prick the conscious of society by asking for donations to buy shoes for underprivileged children in the area. The organisation, Kasi Angels, is working tirelessly to collect school shoes, stationary, sanitary pads, clothing, and blankets for those who cannot afford to buy these items, and to help fire victims.

Kasi Angels helps child-headed families with groceries, school fees, clothing, CV’s, free access to the internet and does job hunting on their behalf. It is a shame that those of us who can afford to help spend our money on non-necessities such as alcohol and other luxuries. The organisation has made it its mission to help those who are in need.

Thus far, Kasi Angels has donated thousands of school shoes to needy learners over the past three years. Its target this year is to provide 100 000 school shoes to learners on the Cape Flats. Next month South Africa will celebrate the Nelson Mandela Day. It is day that is universally acknowledged to doing good for those who are less privileged than others. Mandela, who fathered the country’s democracy, had a passion for children. He used every opportunity at his disposal to advocate for children’s rights.

Mandela put it well, saying: “Few things make the life of a parent more rewarding and sweet as successful children. There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children. Let us reach out to the children.” But we are not doing his legacy any good by forgetting that there are some who can do with our collective help. I have personally decided to get myself involved in their noble outreach.

It would even be better if the entire society rallied behind this noble cause. Kasi Angels says the youngsters are a community asset and resource that posses unique perspectives, idealism, energy, creativity and commitment. It says the earlier the youth are asked to serve, the better prepared they are to embrace the virtue of lifelong service.

Youth-led service projects are most effective because decision-making gives young people ownership for the solutions. Youth can be authentic leaders during childhood and adolescence. The civic responsibilities of volunteering and the critical links between them must be taught to all children.

July 18 will be the ninth time we will be celebrating Mandela Day since he left us for the netherworld of the living dead. How honourable would it be if we joined hands to look after those who cannot afford to look after themselves. In a way, Mbuzi was not only failed by the system of apartheid, he was also failed by the very society he called his own.

The society forgot one of the most fundamental principles of ubuntu, that it takes a village to raise a child. Had the society stood up for him, his fortunes could have turned for the better. Even the school itself could have done something to alleviate his plight.

Today I am taking a stand that I will try my best not to be responsible for another child missing school because he or she does not have the bare necessities to turn their fortunes around. If Kasi Angels can rise up to the occasion, so can I. We can, as a society, prevent other kids from going the Mbuzi route.

In isiZulu they say umuntu wumuntu ngabantu. You are because I am. * THE Kasi Angels Foundation has joined forces with Business Report to provide school shoes to disadvantaged pupils. The foundation is on a fund-raising drive to provide 100 000 school shoes to disadvantaged learners this year as winter is upon us.