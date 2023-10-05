Youth talks tech: Machine learning, and what it really means

By Kristen de Wet What do we really understand about the concept of machine learning?

IBM Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science. It focuses on using different algorithms and data to imitate human behaviour and to make different predictions. There are two types of machine learning: supervised and unsupervised learning. Supervised learning includes the use of labelled datasets that are trained to predict outcomes and classify data accurately.

Unsupervised learning uses algorithms to analyse and cluster unlabelled datasets and discover hidden patterns or data groupings without the need for human intervention. Now what does this mean for us? With the increasing uses of technology and inventions things will change and people either have to adapt to these changes or they are going to be left behind.

Some people don’t like change but, in the society we live in, there is always change. We can almost say that change is the most constant thing in our lives. We live in a digital world; the touch of a button could do more than ever before. With the whole world at our fingertips people must realise that they can either use this opportunity to do incredible things or get left behind, because the technology world does not wait for anyone. No one knows what the future will hold or what amazing things we are still capable of creating. We are human but it is time we accept the changes in the world we live in and use our humanness to our advantage to not only survive these changes but to enhance and create a better future for all of us.

Now how do we do this with the help of Machine Learning (ML) algorithms? These algorithms are speeding up productivity and changing the way we live at an astronomical rate. Instead of looking at this “problem” that job opportunities are decreasing, and technology is taking over we can choose to see the positive. We can choose to see that ML can help us build a stronger and brighter future.

Time is the most crucial thing we have and by using ML algorithms to solve everyday problems we can save time and therefore focus our energy on the things that truly matter: Our future and the generations to come. ML algorithms can improve customer experience, personalize content, and even help solve some of the world’s most environmental challenges. We need to stop blaming technology for our problems and instead become people who will use this technology to our advantage to create not only a better but more sustainable future.