Zambian family pays record-setting R2.3 million for Boran bull at auction

AT an auction hosted by Hurwitz Farming, a Zambian family splashed the cash on an eight-year-old Boran bull, Jumbo. The bull was sold for a record-breaking R2.3 million, with the previous price tag for a Boran set at R1.7 million.

Mutanda Farms, based in Zambia, purchased the highly sought-after bull that was bred by Hurwitz Farming. Mutanda Farms said, “A bull that has cemented his legacy as the foremost sire in the breed today, consistently producing exceptional progeny time and again. We are truly humbled and proud to be welcoming Jumbo to Zambia.” A NEW SOUTH AFRICAN RECORD FOR A BORAN BULL, JUMBO SOLD FOR R2.3 MILLION

FROM HURWITZ FARMING

Well done Simeon and Jarren and the Hurwitz team. pic.twitter.com/rex7OEFGmA — Thabo Dithakgwe (@ThaboDithakgwe) August 6, 2022 During an interview on Cape Talk Radio, Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming, said that Jumbo’s genetics are highly sought after, while his semen can be stored in flasks for generations, for breeding purposes.

Hurwitz also said that Boran cattle are originally from east Africa and are a "no-fuss, no-hassle breed“. "These results have surpassed all previous records and have successfully set new ones for our beloved Boran breed," Hurwitz Farming said in a post on Facebook. Before selling off Jumbo, he was used to bred cattle on Hurwitz Farming; Simeon says the impact of Jumbo on his farm and the one it is now going to will be felt for decades.

Bonsmara bull sells for R2.1m Earlier this year, an African Bonsmara bull sold for R2.1 million at an auction in the cattle-farming town of Stella in the North West. The Bonsmara bull is native to Africa and is bred and strictly selected for economical production. It has a darkish red pigment and is known for having high-quality beef.

