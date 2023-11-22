Zero Carbon Charge starts 100% renewable energy charging station for EVs in SA

As the world shifts to renewable energy options and companies target zero carbon goals, closer to home in South Africa, Zero Carbon Charge has started construction on a national network of 100% renewable energy-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This week, at a ceremony in Wolmaransstad in the North West province, Zero Carbon Charge broke ground on its first 100% renewable energy charging station in what the company says will become South Africa’s first national network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities spaced out at 150km intervals.

This is a significant milestone in South Africa’s transition to EVs. “Unlike other charging stations that connect to Eskom’s grid (and thus use coal as their primary energy source), Zero Carbon Charge’s charging stations are powered by South Africa’s abundant and renewable supply of sunshine,” the company said in a statement. “We are thrilled to begin construction of the first 100% renewable energy charging facility in Wolmaransstad today. It is great news for the environment, and it is great news for motorists who won’t have to worry about load shedding preventing them from charging their vehicles,” said Joubert Roux, co-director and founder of Zero Carbon Charge.

Each Zero Carbon Charge charging station generates electricity on site using solar PV and stores energy in lithium iron phosphate batteries, with generators fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil as a back-up power source. Hydrotreated vegetable oil is used as it offers a reduction of carbon emissions of up to 90% compared with diesel. According to Zero Carbon Charge’s other co-founder and director, Andries Malherbe, South Africa needs to prepare for the global transition to EVs.

Malherbe said: “Zero Carbon Charge is forging ahead in preparation for the EV revolution that is coming to these shores. Within five years, we expect electric vehicles to account for 25% of all new car sales in South Africa. Our network of 100% renewable charging stations will offer consumers a clean and fast way of charging their vehicles.” Using 720 DC ultra-fast charge points for EVs, plus 240 AC charge points for plug-in hybrids, each Zero Carbon Charge charging station can charge an EV in about 20 minutes. By contrast, it will take a standard “on-grid” AC charging station about four hours to fully charge an EV.

The company further said that pending various planning and land use approvals, Zero Carbon Charge will have its full network of solar-powered charging facilities operational by September 2025. The mayor of Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, Mzwandile Feliti, who also attended the ceremony, said: “We are excited that our municipality is leading the way with the green transport transition, with the first approval for a facility like this in the country.” Jan Holiday, the owner of the land upon which the site is being built, said: “This is a great opportunity for rural landowners to become part of the energy value chain for EVs, to benefit from surplus energy generated and derive an additional income stream.”

Each Zero Carbon Charge station will include a farm stall so that motorists charging their vehicles can enjoy a quick snack and a cup of coffee in the 20 minutes it will take for their car to be fully charged again. Zero Carbon Charge’s total investment, worth R1.8 billion, will boost South Africa’s rural economies by providing local jobs and an additional revenue stream for farmers. Landowners will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicle charging on their land, while a percentage of revenue will also be reinvested in local socio-economic development initiatives.