Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A bird’s eye view of paint palette-like Xigang salt fields in China’s Fujian

Photo shows an aerial view of the paint palette-like Xigang salt fields in Dongshan county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhu Yizhou)

Photo shows an aerial view of the paint palette-like Xigang salt fields in Dongshan county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhu Yizhou)

Published 1h ago

Recently, workers have been busy collecting salt in the Xigang salt fields of Dongshan county, Zhangzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province.

The Xigang salt fields occupy an area of 2,550 mu (170 hectares). During the harvest season, which is between June and September every year, the salt fields are able to yield about 30 to 50 tonnes of salt on a daily basis, introduced a local farmer.

As the salt concentration varies in different salt ponds and because the salt ponds are at different stages of evaporative crystallization, the salt ponds appear in different colours from a bird’s eye view, looking like a colourful paint palette under the sun.

