Blue-throated bee-eaters spotted in Fujian province, China

Members of a photographers association in Wuping county, southeast China's Fujian province recently captured photos of blue-throated bee-eaters, otherwise known as the Merops viridis. The birds were spotted in Kongxia village of Wuping county, located in the Liangye Mountain National Nature Reserve within the province.

The Merops viridis is hailed as the "most beautiful bird of China." This time a total of around 60 to 80 of these birds were sighted, as well as about 60 of their nests.