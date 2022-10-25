China keeps pursuing its dreams and win-win cooperation with the rest of the world

The report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee, to the 20th CPC National Congress, is seen by the international community as sign of China keeping pursuing its dreams and win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.

It is believed that the 20th CPC National Congress not only is significant to China, but also places important impacts on the rest of the world. Foreign media organizations reported that Chinese modernization will shed light on other countries, and the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, which has been once again highlighted in Xi's report this time, is crucial to global development. They said the congress offers important political guidance for China's development on the country's journey toward greater prosperity, and draws a new blueprint for a better future to be jointly created by the Chinese people and the people in the rest of the world.

The world has further recognized that China's development is a great cause that advances human progress. Since socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era in 2012, the cause of the Party and the country has scored historic achievements and gone through historic changes. The success jointly created by the CPC and the Chinese people has a far-reaching impact on the world. From multiple perspectives, the international community analysed China's remarkable achievements made in the new era, to learn the country's experiences in overcoming development challenges and realizing vitalization. Foreign media organizations said that the CPC, with a responsible attitude, has led the country to achieve sustainable development, which demonstrates its political vision and wisdom. They believe socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Chinese governance system are a role model in seeking happiness for the people. Facts prove that, the cause of the CPC benefits not only the Chinese people, but also the world at large.

The Russian International Affairs Council said in an article published on its website that China's economic miracle sets a good example for the countries that are still in search of their own development paths. The global attention received by the congress indicated that the international community has further enhanced its confidence in China building itself into a modern socialist country in all respects. China today is more than the country itself; it is very much a part of the world. The report delivered at the 20th CPC National Congress planed the development targets and major policies of the Party and the country in the next five years and even a longer period of time to come, and announced to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The international community said that the decisions made at the congress have displayed a clear vision for China's next-phase development, and the CPC will keep leading the Chinese people to march forward along the path to happiness and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is believed that China is more confident now in creating even bigger miracles. China, on a new journey to build itself into a modern socialist country in all respects, is expected to create certainty and stability for the fast-changing world and expand the areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between itself and other countries. The international community has further recognized China's firm determination to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Changes of the world, of our times and of history are unfolding today in ways like never before. The world has once again stood at a crossroads, with its future course dependent on the choices of people of all countries. Stressing that the world is grappling with unprecedented challenges, Xi said the CPC has consistently called on the people of the world to grasp and shape the future and destiny of humanity. "When all countries pursue the cause of common good, we can live in harmony, engage in cooperation for mutual benefit and join hands to create a brighter future for the world," he added.

China is always committed to the purpose of its foreign policy of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, and to building a community with a shared future for mankind, which fully mirrors the Party's broad mind and sense of responsibility. The international observers said the 20th CPC National Congress will guide China to keep safeguarding world peace and make the international order more just, and unite all progressive forces around the world to cope with major issues such as the wealth gap and climate change. It is believed that the CPC will lead China toward another milestone and keep contributing to world peace, progress and prosperity. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is a greater vision that benefits the world with the Chinese Dream.