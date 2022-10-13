China works with the rest of the world to build a community with shared future for mankind

“Some say it is a wild crop; some say it is a lifeline. Oh, it is an amazing crop. It is food, medicine and hope...” So goes a Lesotho’s folk song about Juncao, literally meaning “fungus grass” in Chinese, which was developed by Chinese scientists after decades of research and cultivation.

The Juncao technology has been shared by China with over 100 countries, becoming a “grass of happiness” that benefits the people in developing countries. It is a miniature of China’s joining hands with other countries to pursue common development in the new era, and it mirrors China’s sincerity and ceaseless efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has constantly gained new connotations, and the paths to it have become increasingly clearer. It is a correct approach with practical nature and well suits today’s world, serving as a great banner pointing the way forward for our times and humanity. Building a community with a shared future for mankind conforms to the trend of history and the times. It responds to the universal aspiration of all countries for development and progress, and captures the greatest common denominator among the people of all nations in aspiring to a better world.

The vision has been incorporated in multiple bilateral and multilateral documents as well as UN resolutions, building broad consensus around the world and demonstrating strong vitality and appeal. Many international personages said that the Communist Party of China can always catch the signal of the evolution of the times, and some said the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind mirrors a worldview going beyond national ideologies and builds a new path to world peace and development. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, taking building a new type of international relations as a premise, has blazed a new trail of international relations.

While promoting the vision, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the world to forge a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. China holds that all countries and all peoples should enjoy dignity and security and share development fruits. On national governance, China has proposed to build a community of shared future in cyberspace, a community of common health for mankind, a community of life for man and nature and a maritime community with a shared future. At the bilateral level, China is working with a number of countries to build a community with a shared future, including Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

At the regional level, China is committed to building a community with a shared future with neighbors, an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, a Shanghai Cooperation Organization community with a shared future, a China-Africa community with a shared future, a China-Arab community with a shared future and a China-Latin American and Caribbean community with a shared future. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind is to continuously build global consensus in safeguarding and practicing multilateralism, and enhancing global governance. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once said that the goal of practicing multilateralism is to build a community with a shared future for mankind. The vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind is an inevitable choice for the world to cope with global challenges. It has paved a broad path for all people in the world to pursue a better life.

A leader of a foreign political party noted that the vision aims at the common interests of mankind and draws a blueprint for human development in the future. What he said revealed the profound significance of the vision. To build a community with a shared future for mankind, China has proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, the world's broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation. The country has launched the most intensive and wide-ranging emergency humanitarian operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, injecting constant strength into the global fight against COVID-19. China proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI), which has been responded by over 100 countries and multiple international organizations, including the UN. More than 60 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI. Besides, the China-proposed Global Security Initiative is also widely welcomed around the world.