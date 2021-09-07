China Yunnan province: endangered Pedicularis humilis species is in full bloom

A scientific research team has recently discovered that the number of Pedicularis humilis in the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve (GNNR), south-west China's Yunnan province increased from more than 300 in 2015 to over 1,000.

The discovery was made by the scientific research team composed of technicians from the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Baoshan management and protection bureau of GNNR during a comprehensive scientific field investigation on the establishment of plant and ecological systems.