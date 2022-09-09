Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Extremely rare golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterflies spotted at nature reserve in SE China's Fujian

Photo shows a male golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo shows a male golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Published 1h ago

Share

Female butterflies of the golden Kaiser-i-Hind, or Teinopalpus aureus, a butterfly species under first-class state protection in China, were recently spotted at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

It marks the third time that female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterflies have been discovered at the same nature reserve since August.

Story continues below Advertisement

The golden Kaiser-i-Hind is the only butterfly species under first-class state protection in China, being considered one of the eight rarest butterfly species in the world and dubbed the "butterfly queen."

Photo shows a male golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly, which is under first-class state protection in China, at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.
The golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly is considered as one of the eight rarest butterfly species in the world.
Photo shows a female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly, which is under first-class state protection in China, at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.
A female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly is seen amidst flowering plants at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Related Topics:

natureendangered specieseducationnatural sciencegold and precious materialChina

Share

Recent stories by:

People’s Daily Online SA