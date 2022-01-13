Infographics: A glimpse of China's economy in 2021
By Wu Chaolan, Peng Yukai
"Efforts must be made to promote the efficiency and quality of the agricultural sector, make rural areas suitable to live and work in and ensure that farmers are affluent and well-off."
Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the two-day annual central rural work conference on Dec. 29 , 2020
"China's economy has the hope and potential to maintain long-term stable development."
Explanatory Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee convened from Oct. 26 to 29, 2020.
"The high-quality development of the manufacturing industry is the top priority in promoting China's high-quality economic growth."
Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his inspection trip to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from April 25 to 27 , 2021
"China will stay committed to the fundamental state policy of opening-up to unleash the potential of its huge market and enormous domestic demand. We will promote institutional opening-up that covers rules, regulations, management and standards, and step up protection of intellectual property rights. We will continue to foster a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards, and ensure a fair and equitable market order for both domestic and foreign companies. I am convinced that China’s development will bring even greater and new opportunities to the world and inject still more new impetus to the world economy."
Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Session I of the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30, 2021
"As for China , we will not change our resolve to open wider at a high standard; we will not change our determination to share development opportunities with the rest of the world; and we will not change our commitment to an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all."
Keynote Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo on November 4, 2021