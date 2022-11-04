International students learn Chinese language, experience traditional culture of Shanxi online

An elementary Chinese learning activity of the 2022 "Chinese Bridge" online study program was recently launched at Taiyuan Normal University in north China's Shanxi Province. Over 190 international students from countries and regions around the world, including Vietnam, Tanzania, Morocco, Thailand, Egypt and Poland, will participate in the nine-day activity to learn about Chinese language and the local culture in Shanxi.

The activity is hosted by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education (MOE) and organized by Taiyuan Normal University. The participants of the activity are mainly international students from colleges and vocational schools who do not have prior knowledge of Chinese language. During the learning program, livestreaming sessions, online video courses and interactive sessions will be held for the students to improve their Chinese. The teaching contents arranged for the students on November 1 included reading and writing Chinese as well as understanding pinyin. It is hoped that through these classes, the international students can learn about the origin of Chinese characters and the evolution of the shapes of the Chinese characters, thus cultivating an interest in learning Chinese. A course on gong and drum playing has been specially arranged for students from Kenya, where the local people have a great passion for percussion instruments..

Interactive sessions have been designed to boost the students' enthusiasm about learning Chinese culture and the effects of learning. Other courses designed to showcase various forms of Chinese culture, including paper cutting, Chinese painting, calligraphy, visiting famous scenic spots and historical sites in Shanxi, as well as appreciation of cultural relics in Shanxi, have also been arranged. 16-year-old Farhiya Jibril from Kenya fell in love with China after watching a Chinese film as a child. "I know Chinese martial arts, Peking opera and other forms of culture in China. I hope that I can make more friends in China, learn more Chinese characters, and improve my Chinese proficiency through the learning program," Jibril said.

