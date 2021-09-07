Jasmine tea of China’s Guangxi region reaches global markets

Hengzhou city in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, home to about 60 percent of the world’s jasmine flowers, has promoted the high-quality development of its jasmine tea industry and sold its tea worldwide.

With the introduction of jasmine tea processing techniques, the city has improved the quality of the tea, and now has 60 award-winning brands. The city exported over 23 tons of jasmine tea in the first five months of 2021 to overseas markets, such as Japan, the United States, Morocco, Vietnam and France, up nearly 40 percent year-on-year.