Photographers capture rare footage of great hornbill family in SW China’s Yunnan

Several wildlife photographers recently captured rare images and videos of a family of three great hornbills, a species under first-class state protection, in Yingjiang county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, south-west China’s Yunnan Province. A birdling was seen waiting for its parents to feed it while the two adult great hornbills were searching for food.

Because great hornbills are rare in China, these pictures and videos are of extremely high value. The hornbill is a rare and large beautiful bird species distinguished by its long bill, which has a casque on the upper mandible. China is home to five hornbill species: the great hornbill, oriental pied hornbill, Austen’s brown hornbill, rufous-necked hornbill, and wreathed hornbill. Most of these hornbills take shelter in south and south-west Yunnan and south Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

