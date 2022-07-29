Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sanya Hello Kitty Resort shines at 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo

The exhibition area of Sanya Hello Kitty Resort at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Pan Huiwen)

Published 1h ago

The exhibition area of Sanya Hello Kitty Resort has attracted many visitors at the second China International Consumer Products Expo, which kicked off on July 25 in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province.

The exhibition area provides a unique experience for visitors with many popular animation characters developed by Japanese animation powerhouse Sanrio, including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Badtz-maru, My Melody, and Kuromi. The exhibition area also showcases a dazzling array of Sanrio products.

Many fans of Sanrio characters and visitors said that they are looking forward to the opening of the Sanya Hello Kitty Resort.

