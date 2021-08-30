‘Smiling girl’ makes poverty alleviation efforts in her hometown known by more

A video clip in which a schoolgirl from a previously impoverished village in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region revealed her lovely and innocent smile has garnered widespread attention among Chinese internet users. Tie Jiaxin, 7, a first grade student at Daping Primary School, had just finished class and was waiting for the bus to go home when her teacher, Ma Rui, shot the video on March 4. Ma thought the girl was cute and her smile healing.

Ma, who became a volunteer teacher at Daping Primary School more than one year ago, said it has been a habit of hers to record what she sees by camera on her phone as well as sharing the recordings with a wider audience. “As I have observed, my students are becoming more confident than before,” said Ma. Xiji county, where the school is located, was lifted out of poverty in November 2020. Xiji county in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region