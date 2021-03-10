Live-streaming becomes new way to alleviate poverty in rural China

China's e-commerce platforms have helped open up the market for agricultural products, with an increasing number of them now being sold online. This new trend has made live-streaming a new way to alleviate poverty, with mobile phones becoming "new farm tools".

"Everyone has brought their own agricultural products, and there is a screen in front of you. How can we make the audiences believe that they’re delicious? Now, let's feel the look on your face during the live-streaming!" said Zhang Qi, an instructor at a farmers' education and training center in south China's Hainan province.

The training center invites professionals such as directors and makeup stylists to teach farmers, agricultural enterprises and cooperatives a variety of skills ranging from short video editing and live-streaming sales skills to clothing and makeup.

"Everybody, please take a look. This is naked oats flour. We can use it to make steamed bread and noodles. It tastes very good,” said Pei Yanqin, 59, speaking Mandarin with a strong local accent and communicating smoothly with netizens through her live-streaming software. Just over a year ago, she was a rural resident who had no idea how to sell goods.

Dayuanfangzi is a small village in Guyuan county, Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei province. There are 73 families in the village, of which more than 50 have been registered as poor families.