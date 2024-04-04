Norman Goodfellows takes stake in Port2Port.wine

South African liquor retailer Norman Goodfellows (NGF) has acquired a substantial interest in Port2Port.wine in a deal that will create the largest online wine and spirit retail platform. Jason McEvoy, the CEO of Norman Goodfellows, said yesterday in a statement the acquisition for an undisclosed price promised to bring together the expertise and reach of two industry powerhouses, which would enhance the liquor-buying experience for consumers across South Africa.

Port2Port.wine would continue to operate as an independent brand, under its current management team, headed by Nicolò Pudel. Photo: Supplied Founded in 2015 and with the backing of entrepreneur Michael Jordaan and Distell, Port2Port.wine has become a premier online destination for wine enthusiasts. Port2Port.wine offers over 2 500 wine and spirits products from 500 producers in more than 15 countries. Its Marketplace offering had facilitated a seamless connection between producers, both locally and internationally, and a discerning clientele, said McEvoy.

The acquisition by Norman Goodfellows, a family-run business of over four decades in the liquor industry, represented a significant step forward in expanding its online capabilities. “Norman Goodfellows brings to the table its vast logistics network, extensive warehousing capabilities, and a broad product range, particularly in spirits. This collaboration is poised to elevate Port2Port’s spirits offering to over 1 000 on-site products, establishing it as the largest online marketplace for spirits,” said McEvoy. The deal would leverage NGF’s industry expertise with Port2Port’s e-commerce expertise.

“This collaboration is poised to catalyse our growth, allowing us to scale our e-commerce capabilities more rapidly than ever before,” said McEvoy. Pudel said this partnership came at a time where they were seeing consolidation of online liquor platforms at the lower end. “This is therefore a great time for the premium end of the market to expand its offering – both to wine clients and consumers,” Pudel said.