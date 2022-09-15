Renewable Energy seminar hosted by Longyuan South Africa highlights importance of collaboration

More than 30 representatives from government, the private sector, civil society agencies and academia took part in a renewable energy online seminar hosted by China Energy Investment Corporation Longyuan South Africa. The seminar was attended by representatives from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA), City of Cape Town Government, Standard Bank of South Africa, University of Johannesburg, University of the Western Cape, Independent Media, China Energy Investment Corporation United Power, State Grid Corporation in Africa, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Africa Representative Office and China Construction Bank Johannesburg Branch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cobs Pillay, Deputy Director of the Green Economy the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said in his speech that at present, green energy accounts for about 10% of South Africa's electricity supply, and there are 194 green energy projects that have been set up and are under construction, and if all these projects can be connected to the grid in the next 18 months, the green energy ratio will reach 18%, and wind and solar energy will play an increasing role in South Africa's energy construction. China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and European countries are the main players in South Africa's investment in green energy. He added that South Africa also has the idea of developing hydrogen renewable energy, and hopes that China and South Africa can carry out technical cooperation in this field. According to Santosh Sookgrim, Senior Technical Advisor of the South African Wind Energy Association, more than 6 gigawatts of wind energy has come online in South Africa in the past 10 years, and the government is still in its sixth round of bidding.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa's wind energy has obvious advantages and can be the country's core source of electricity supply along with other renewable energy sources. Especially with the increasing maturity of energy storage technology, wind energy can continuously provide stable power to the grid, which is a very important supplement to South Africa where energy supply is often overloaded and over-allocated. He hopes that South Africa will further improve its transmission system so that power generation from wind-rich coastal areas can reach mineral-rich inland areas, which still has some technical bottlenecks, but solutions can surely be found. In his speech, Mr Kadri Nassiep - Executive Director of Energy for the City of Cape Town said that the IPP would help the people of South Africa to reduce their demand for the electricity provided by Eskom, which would be a great advantage. If a reliable and efficient grid system is not established, even if the generation capacity is increased further, the people still cannot enjoy a reliable and stable power supply. South Africa and China have very similar energy structure and power industry in the past decades, and we believe that in the future cooperation, both sides will have more common topics in technology cooperation and experience exchange.

Story continues below Advertisement

Representatives from the City of Cape Town Government, China Energy Investment Corporation United Power Technologies Limited, Standard Bank of South Africa, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Africa Representative Office, China Construction Bank and other institutions also spoke one after another and agreed that China and South Africa have strong complementary new energy technologies and great potential for cooperation, and the two countries should work together to build a green development road. President Ramaphosa of South Africa proposed in the economic recovery and reconstruction plan that South Africa will achieve sufficient, safe and reliable energy supply within two years, accelerate the comprehensive energy plan, focusing on the development of renewable energy and green economy. China Energy Investment Corporation Longyuan Power has invested R2 billion in the Northern Cape to build a wind power project with a total capacity of 244.45 MW, insisting on fulfilling its social responsibility, and has become a model for China and South Africa to strengthen cooperation in clean and renewable energy, and high standard green and high quality projects, providing a platform for technology and experience exchange for new energy construction in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement