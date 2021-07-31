WATCH: Reaping the harvest in China’s Xinjiang region

One delights in a distinct sense of joy when reaping the bounteous harvest from one of the many crops grown in Xinjiang: whether it's biting into crisp fragrant pears, bolls of cotton that are white like snow, or flat peaches that are as sweet as they are juicy.

But a good day’s harvest also encompasses more than just the fruit of the land, from families reaping the jubilations of life, fellow neighbours living in harmony with one another, or those taking part in a life of well-deserved leisure.

Here, north and south of the Tianshan mountain range, honest and hardworking farmers lead an idyllic pastoral life full of tranquility, comfort and ease.

In the third episode of the feature documentary series produced by People's Daily Online on northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, we present a story about a day of hope-filled harvesting amongst the fertile soils of Xinjiang.