JOHANNESBURG - The African Energy Chamber, a group that works with indigenous firms throughout the continent in optimising their networks, said it is encouraged by the progress made in South Sudan’s oil sector after the peace deal was signed. “The success of the South Sudan Oil & Power 2018 conference, which was attended by over 750 participants representing upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil sector from Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East is a step in the right direction,” the group said in a Thursday statement.

The chamber says the success is indicative of the world’s newest country’s growing appeal as a location for successful investment by African and international investors.

This is a result of Juba working towards an enduring peace with opposition groups, as well as ramping up oil production and drilling more wells.

“The presence of several international oil companies in Juba this week is very encouraging and shows that South Sudan is doing its best to restore the trust of the international investment community and should be encouraged by all parties,” declared executive chairperson NJ Ayuk.

The chamber also said that it had thrown its weight behind South Sudan’s efforts at establishing a lasting peace following the peace agreement signed in September between rival factions, and called for regional and international support in this regard.

“The local and international oil community has an obligation to support both peace talks and the South Sudanese leadership to promote peace and reconciliation,” Ayuk said.

“We also call on the government to continue its efforts in encouraging an enabling environment, promoting local content and prioritising the role of women in the oil sector,” he said.

- African News Agency (ANA)