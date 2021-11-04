Automobile Association criticises fuel hike citing inflation will shoot up affecting the poorest in the country

THE AUTOMOBILE Association (AA) has criticised the November fuel hike that came into effect at midnight, on November 3, saying it will drive up inflation and affect the poorest in the country.

This comes after the DMRE announced that the petrol price will go up by R1.21 per litre while diesel will increase by R1.48 per litre and paraffin by R1.45 per litre.

In a statement, the organisation also accused the DMRE of delaying the fuel hike announcement after the municipal elections.

“When a media statement is derailed four days prior to an election but delayed until 15 minutes before the polls close, it is difficult to conclude otherwise than that this bad news was deliberately suppressed to protect the incumbent government," said the AA.