Automobile Association criticises fuel hike citing inflation will shoot up affecting the poorest in the country
Share this article:
Xolile Mthembu
THE AUTOMOBILE Association (AA) has criticised the November fuel hike that came into effect at midnight, on November 3, saying it will drive up inflation and affect the poorest in the country.
This comes after the DMRE announced that the petrol price will go up by R1.21 per litre while diesel will increase by R1.48 per litre and paraffin by R1.45 per litre.
In a statement, the organisation also accused the DMRE of delaying the fuel hike announcement after the municipal elections.
“When a media statement is derailed four days prior to an election but delayed until 15 minutes before the polls close, it is difficult to conclude otherwise than that this bad news was deliberately suppressed to protect the incumbent government," said the AA.
The AA said it will be waiting for an explanation from Parliament regarding the delay. Commenting on the effect of the fuel hike, the association said this increase will affect every South African.
“The fuel hike has a direct bearing on an already weak economy as it continues to drive up inflation on essential consumer goods and affects every South African. As we have said many times in the past, all the elements that comprise the fuel price must be fully interrogated to determine if they are necessary. Given that the fuel prices are now at record highs, such a review is overdue,” explained the AA.
Another discontent of the organisation is the slate levy, the government’s mechanism that deals with daily differences in petrol prices. This levy has grown to R1.667 billion. The AA stated that this is insufficient to decrease the shortage and secure South African motorists’ interests.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE