JOHANNESBURG - The debates and spats about the leadership at Eskom are a sideshow to the real issue, which according to the board of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is the urgent need for a breakthrough set of restructuring plans government need utility.



BLSA said in a statement that these plans must include structural, operational and financial changes that will reduce costs, create sustainable debt levels and make Eskom a secure and viable enterprise that can sustainably provide energy at the lowest possible cost.





The stability of Eskom should be above politicking and personal attacks. What Eskom needs is a clear plan coupled with strong leadership both at executive and board level.





There is clear need to recognise that the state of Esk be made to rescue it and the country along with it. We are under no illusion that this will take some pain to do.





BLSA stands firmly behind the appointment of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom's interim Group Chief Executive as announced by the Department of Public Enterprises this week.





We believe that Mabuza has all the requisite qualities and experience to lead Eskom while the utility searches for a permanent replacement to outgoing CEO Phakamani Hadebe.





To this effect, BLSA also welcomes the appointment of SAICA chief executive Freeman Nomvalo as Eskom Chief Restructuring Officer, who will be power utility into three entities – generation, distribution and transmission, BLSA said in the statement.





"We acknowledge his mammoth task but more importantly, implore him to act with diligence, speed and decisiveness. BLSA calls on the board of Eskom to expedite the search and appointment of a permanent CEO within the stipulated period. This, BLSA believes will help recovery that has begun at Eskom. We also call on all stakeholders including the shareholder, labour, staff and customers to support this national asset in regaining its strong status, which inevitably will impact po security, foreign investment and jobs that we desperately need."



