INTERNATIONAL - Bond investors aren’t showing much faith in Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s new boss.
Yields on the state electricity company’s 2021 dollar bonds jumped the most in more than three months after the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as chief executive officer on Monday. The premium of two-year over 10-year dollar yields narrowed, suggesting investors are concerned De Ruyter won’t be able to address the debt-laden firm’s short-term challenges.
De Ruyter, currently CEO of packaging company, Nampak Ltd., has considerable corporate experience, though not at a utility. His appointment comes at a time when Eskom is undergoing a transformation that will require technical and financial knowledge as well as an ability to deal with the government and labor unions. A 138 billion rand ($9.3 billion) government bailout has bought it just two years to effect a turnaround and deal with its 450 billion rand of debt.