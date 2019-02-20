Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - A rescue package for Eskom, South Africa’s most important state firm, is expected to dominate Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech on Wednesday, with the struggling power utility at risk of collapse without a large bailout.

Eskom supplies 90 percent of South Africa’s electricity but is drowning in 420 billion rand ($30 billion) of debt after a decade of financial decline marred by corruption scandals and mismanagement.





It carried out some of the worst power cuts in several years last week and is cited by ratings agencies as the biggest risk to the economy as it no longer generates enough profit to meet its over 25 billion rand a year of finance costs.





President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to split Eskom into three entities this month and said financial support measures would be contained in Mboweni’s speech.





In December, Eskom’s chairman asked the government to take 100 billion rand of the company’s debt onto its balance sheet, but Ramaphosa said other options needed to be considered.



