JOHANNESBURG - The National Treasury said in a statement yesterday that it had gazetted the Carbon Offset Regulations.
South Africa is the world’s 14th largest emitter of carbon dioxide and a signatory to the 2015 Paris Accord that aims to transition to a low-carbon future.
The Carbon Tax Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May and came into effect from June. The Treasury said it had published for public comment two further sets of regulations, Draft Regulations for the Trade Exposure Allowance for purposes of Section 10 and Draft Regulations for the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity Benchmarks for purposes of Section 11 in terms of Section 19(b) and (a) of the act, respectively.