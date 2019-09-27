It noted that the industry, which contributed about 28 percent of total revenue faced waning investor sentiment, and fading global attractiveness as investors and consumers questioned whether the industry could create sustainable value for all stakeholders.
PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader Andries Rossouw said the coal industry, having experienced near record prices in the recent past, will likely remain constrained in South Africa given the challenges in terms of new project development, infrastructure constraints, and Eskom’s inability to commit to long-term agreements
The distant glimmer of hope lay in the potential demand from India as well as the government’s intentions to improve the infrastructure network, thereby unlocking further export potential in the long term.
The report said mining companies have begun to enjoy some welcome relief in 2019 as gains in commodity prices, aided by a weaker rand began to bring the industry back into profitability, despite increased costs and weak production.