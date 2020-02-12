JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the country’s biggest labor federation, said it won’t reach a pact with business on how to resolve the debt crisis at Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. by the time Cyril Ramaphosa, the country’s president, gives his state-of-the-nation speech on Thursday.
Cosatu and Business Unity South Africa, the main business lobby group, had previously said they’d hoped a pact would be announced in the speech.
Cosatu has proposed using the state pension fund manager, the Public Investment Corp., and government-owned development finance institutions to cut Eskom’s debt by 254 billion rand ($17.1 billion) to 200 billion rand.