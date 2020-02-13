JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s debt-stricken power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has begun a process to offer managers voluntary severance packages.
The board allocated a budget of R400m to the plan, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha declined to comment.
Eskom has reduced jobs as it grapples with a R450bn debt burden. Its headcount fell to 46,665 employees in 2019, about 4% lower than the previous year, but wider staff cuts have been resisted by labor unions.