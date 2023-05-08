Embrace low-carbon buildings for a sustainable, cost-efficient future and reduce emissions

By Frikkie Malan Reducing a building’s carbon footprint is challenging, but the benefits are substantial.

Efficient, low-carbon facilities utilise cost-effective solutions to minimise emissions while enhancing health, equity, and lowering operational costs. Property managers and building owners can consider several tools for carbon emissions reduction and cost savings: Decarbonisation

Electrification

Efficiency

Digitisation The World Economic Forum emphasises that these approaches are essential for reducing carbon emissions and overall building operation costs.

Buildings can achieve low or zero-carbon-ready performance by reducing (or eliminating) energy produced from fossil fuels, utilising renewable energy, reducing high global warming potential refrigerants, and incorporating low-carbon, reused or recycled energy materials in construction. Energy efficiency saves energy supply costs and reduces future grid infrastructure expenses. Passive measures like improved insulation and high-efficiency equipment can lower overall electrical demand. Also, real-time data and analytics enable energy efficiency and demand flexibility in buildings.

Energy-smart buildings can save up to 15% of energy through basic automated controls, with demand-controlled ventilation saving an additional 10%. Integrating building systems can yield incremental energy savings of up to 18% over basic HVAC and lighting control. Moreover, grid-interactive efficient buildings can reduce energy costs by up to 20% through active demand management. Considering the cost savings and environmental benefits, transitioning to low-carbon buildings through these interventions makes business sense. Partner with RMS, South Africa’s largest privately-owned utilities network manager to navigate this journey and comply with energy performance certification legislation. Frikkie Malan is the chief commercial officer at Remote Metering Solutions