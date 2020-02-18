ENGIE Africa brings off-grid power to over 4 Million people. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Independent electricity producer, ENGIE Africa has on Tuesday said it will bring decentralised electricity to more than four million people in Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Mozambique. This comes after ENGIE announced that it has successfully accelerated the Access to Energy (A2E) strategy it launched in 2018 through the development of its three A2E off-grid energy solution companies: Fenix International, ENGIE Mobisol, and ENGIE PowerCorner.

Chief executive officer of ENGIE Africa, Yoven Moorooven, said: "We strongly believe in the huge potential of the off-grid electrification sector and that it will be instrumental in rapidly and cost-effectively bridging energy gaps across Africa."

"We will build upon our successes to sustain and meet our long-term ambition of impacting tens of millions of lives across Africa. ENGIE has an important role to play in industrialising and scaling up the off-grid solar business.

"We are keen to offer the lowest cost and best quality Access to Energy solution that addresses our customers’ needs."