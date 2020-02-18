ENGIE Africa brings off-grid power to over 4 Million people. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Independent electricity producer, ENGIE Africa has on Tuesday said it will bring decentralised electricity to more than four million people in Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Mozambique.

This comes after ENGIE announced that it has successfully accelerated the Access to Energy (A2E) strategy it launched in 2018 through the development of its three A2E off-grid energy solution companies: Fenix International, ENGIE Mobisol, and ENGIE PowerCorner.

Chief executive officer of ENGIE Africa, Yoven Moorooven, said: "We strongly believe in the huge potential of the off-grid electrification sector and that it will be instrumental in rapidly and cost-effectively bridging energy gaps across Africa."

"We will build upon our successes to sustain and meet our long-term ambition of impacting tens of millions of lives across Africa. ENGIE has an important role to play in industrialising and scaling up the off-grid solar business. 

"We are keen to offer the lowest cost and best quality Access to Energy solution that addresses our customers’ needs."

Moorooven said ENGIE was expanding its offerings beyond electricity provision, integrating cost-effective and tailor-made solutions 'as a service' to accompany customers every step of the way.

Universal electrification is the seventh of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the global community has committed to achieve by 2030. ENGIE is confident that universal access to energy is achievable in the foreseeable future, through smart investments in a combination of national grid extension, solar home systems and mini-grids.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

African News Agency (ANA)