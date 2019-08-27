The conference will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 9 to 11 October.

JOHANNESBURG - Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Obiang Lima, together with Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company GEPetrol, will lead a delegation of African petroleum ministers at the fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) Conference and Exhibition in Cape Town. The conference will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 9 to 11 October.

“Lima this year led the Year of Energy initiative, in which Equatorial Guinea launched major domestic and pan-African natural gas projects,” a Monday press release by Africa Oil & Power stated.

The minister, alongside Antonio Oburu General Director of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and GEPetrol, will be accompanied by a large delegation of companies active in Equatorial Guinea, including BANGE,

Centurion Law Group, Noble Energy, Marathon Oil, Golden Swan, Baker Hughes, Kosmos Energy, Trident Energy, Tullow Oil, Elite Construcciones, Schlumberger, NAHSCO, Hexagon and NALCO Champion.

“Equatorial Guinea is a leader in Africa in strengthening and growing the energy value chain through gas monetisation and trade. Today it is championing gas cooperation between African countries and launching exciting initiatives that will revolutionise the African gas sector,” said Africa Oil & Power CEO Guillaume Doane.

The country has made significant steps toward its goal of becoming a regional energy hub with a number of advancements.

These include the launch of the 2019 oil, gas and mining licensing round offering up 24 offshore and two onshore blocks; the signing of definitive agreements for the monetisation of gas from the Equatorial Guinea’s Alen unit in the Gas Megahub project; and – in a first for the region - the inauguration of an LNG storage and regasification plant in the mainland region of Equatorial Guinea as part of the LNG2Africa project.

