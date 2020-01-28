JOHANNESBURG - Andre de Ruyter, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s chief executive officer, said that while he favors letting companies generate their own power there will be significant initial costs if they are to sell their excess generation into the South African grid.
Frustrated by regular power cuts, mining and industrial companies have been pushing the government to allow them to build their own power plants to ensure security of supply. They also want to sell surplus power to other customers.
Eskom, the indebted state power utility that De Ruyter took leadership of this month, will eventually be split into generation, transmission and generation divisions, the government has said.