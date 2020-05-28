Eskom plan to skip pollution equipment not legally feasible

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings Ltd.’s desire to avoid spending 42 billion rand ($2.4 billion) reducing sulfur dioxide emissions at one of its largest power plants isn’t legally feasible, according to the country’s environmental affairs department.





In addition to getting government approval, South Africa’s biggest air polluter would need to get the World Bank to agree to a breach of the terms of a $3.75 billion loan to avoid installing flue-gas desulfurization equipment at its 4,764 megawatt Medupi coal-fired power plant. Eskom has said that it has had initial discussions with the environmental affairs department about the matter.



