Eskom probe widens into contracts with global partners

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. contracts with five international companies will be scrutinised by South African state investigators as part of a widening probe into graft at the debt-laden state-owned utility.

The probe will review agreements with North American engineering services firms WSP Global Inc. and Black & Veatch Corp., as well as agreements with Alstom SA of France, Switzerland’s ABB Ltd. and Italian firm Teneo SpA, Eskom said. Documents submitted by Eskom to the South African parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts detailed the contacts. The group asked Eskom last month for contract information.

The contracts were all repeatedly modified, with the value increasing above their initial approved cost. WSP’s agreement -- signed by a company later bought by the Canadian firm -- cost Eskom more than 60 times the original fee. Black & Veatch’s is more than 130 times the initial estimate, according to Eskom.





“There is an audit going on,” said Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom’s spokesman. “All of them have been handed to the Special Investigating Unit,” as well as a number of others.





Poor Governance

The documents filed with parliament’s financial watchdog lay bare the lack of regard for procedure or good governance by Eskom’s management over the past 15 years, during which the company racked up $28 billion of debt and is now seen as the biggest threat to South Africa’s economy. The company is at the center of an ongoing inquiry into so-called state capture, meaning the use of government-owned companies to steal money.





South African authorities have been investigating contracts between state enterprises and international companies for years. German software giant SAP SE agreed to hand back about $11 million in improper payments in 2018 and is being investigated by U.S. authorities. KPMG LLP and McKinsey & Co. were also scrutinized, while ABB said it is being probed for suspect payments.





The Eskom documents detail numerous contract overruns and billions of rand of penalties incurred because of its failure to adhere to contract timelines. The company’s inability to provide adequate plant maintenance has resulted in regular power cuts.





Among the contracts detailed by Eskom are:



