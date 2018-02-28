In a media statement, S&P stated that the downgrade was due to liquidity concerns and insufficient government support.
“Eskom remains at risk of facing a distressed exchange situation or default in the next six months despite securing R30 billion in short-term funding from local and international funders so far this year.
“We now believe there is a lower likelihood that Eskom would receive extraordinary support from the government, reflecting our view that government support for the utility over the past few months has been insufficient given that the utility’s liquidity concerns persist,” the group said in a statement.
- REUTERS / BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE