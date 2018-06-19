JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the new round of negotiations that began earlier today could bring to an end the stalemate with its employees over wage increases.





According to a report by ENCA, it is believed that Eskom has tabled a new 4.7% wage offer for 2018.





It was further reported that the Unions would take the offer back to their members to see if it will be accepted or not.





This comes after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday urged Eskom to abandon its stance not to offer a salary increase. Eskom withdrew its zero percent “offer” following its meeting with Gordhan and trade unions National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity, according to Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.



