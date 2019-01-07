South Africa's struggling power utility, state-owned Eskom, will continue with job cuts extending to some of their lower level managers.



This comes after several media reports indicated that Eskom could even cut jobs from their general workforce as well in efforts to reduce costs.





In December last year, Eskom had reduced its executive management to 10 from 21 to reduce its wage bill.





“It is crucial that we set ourselves up for the future, and I believe that the steps we’ve taken so far are already placing us on a path towards stability,” Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe.





Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that the company had approved the reorganisation of the top management structure.



Eskom, which has implemented power cuts in recent months due to coal shortages and poor plant performance, is fighting for survival after a decade of financial decline.

It previously stated that it wants to substantiality cut its 48,000 workforce.





