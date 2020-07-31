Eskom to cancel R14bn contract after probe reveals inflated pricing

By Antony Sguazzin and Loni Prinsloo

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. plans to cancel a contract to buy as much as 14 billion rand ($834 million) of fuel oil from Econ Oil & Energy Ltd., after a probe it commissioned found Econ’s fees had been inflated, a person familiar with the situation said.

Nothemba Mlonzi, a director at Econ Oil, declined to comment because she said the matter is a legal dispute, without elaborating whether any legal proceeding has been filed. The company is a Black women-owned business that supplies fuel oil to clients in a number of industries, according to its website.

The process of canceling the contract began earlier this month, following completion of the report.

The probe was conducted by Wim Trengove, one of South Africa’s best-known lawyers, after Eskom’s management initially asked the board for permission to cancel the contract in January, the person said, asking not to be identified as a public statement hasn’t been made. Sifiso Dabengwa, an Eskom director at the time, asked for the probe, the person said.