JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa said on Monday it rejected a proposal to write off some R254 billion in state power utility Eskom's debt, calling instead for the entity to be placed under business rescue. In January fellow labour federation, Congress of South African Trade Unions - a key ally of the governing African National Congress - recommended that Eskom's debt be reduced from around R450 billion in what it called a "pro-worker" special purpose finance vehicle involving the government, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and development finance institutions.

On Monday FEDUSA said a meeting of its leadership to deliberate on the crises facing Eskom and other state-owned enterprises agreed that rescue proposals could not be advanced "at the expense of workers".

"FEDUSA cannot support the notion of continuously throwing money into a black hole, as the unsustainable debt levels at Eskom has deemed the entity insolvent," it said.

"FEDUSA rejects the proposal to raid R254 billion of public servants pension money warehoused in the Public Investment Corporation to bail-out the utility."