Five key things to watch for as South Africa acts to fix Eskom









South Africa has been promising for months to fix Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state power utility that’s drowning in debt. Bhekikhaya Mabaso JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been promising for months to fix Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the state power utility that’s drowning in debt, made record losses and is reliant on government bailouts to remain solvent.

While little tangible progress has been evident so far, several key decisions are due to be taken this month.

Here’s what to watch out for:





1. Appointment of new chief executive officer





The utility, which provides about 95% of the country’s power, has been without a permanent CEO since Phakamani Hadebe quit in July. The post has been temporarily filled by its chairman, Jabu Mabuza, who has said his replacement will be named by the end of the month. Among three candidates shortlisted are former LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz and Jacob Maroga, who was Eskom CEO from 2007 to 2009.