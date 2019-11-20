PARLIAMENT - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday defended the surprise appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom's new CEO and urged stakeholders to give him a chance to do his job.
"He was the choice of the board," Gordhan said when asked about suggestions that De Ruyter was a compromise candidate, chosen to keep labour and political factions happy.
"Let's get behind this individual and give him a chance to do his job."
The minister added that there was a rigorous selection process was followed to find a successor to Phakamani Hadebe, who left the loss-making power utility at the end of July, citing health concerns.
De Ruyter comes to Eskom from Nampak and will have the task of overseeing a make-or-break restructuring to rein in Eskom's cost and bring its debt under control while improving efficiency.