Speaking on the sidelines of the 15th Annual Southern African Coal Conference, Thabo Mokoena, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) director-general, said yesterday that the department was optimistic about the engagements.
“The minister will be able to give the outcome of the meetings with the industry by February 15 on how industry and the government will work together around the prices of coal,” said Mokoena.
Last year Mantashe announced that the government would hold talks with coal producers and independent coal producers to find common ground on prices to address inflationary increases, as the economy buckled under power utility Eskom’s supply challenges.
A task team had been appointed to ensure that DMRE, coal producers and renewable energy producers reached common ground on prices.