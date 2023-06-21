!function(e,t,r){let n;if(e.getElementById(r))return;const o=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];n=e.createElement("script"),n.id=r,n.defer=!0,n.type="module",n.src="https://playback.oovvuu.media/player/v2/index.js",o.parentNode.insertBefore(n,o)}(document,0,"oovvuu-player-sdk-v2");</script><div data-oovvuu-embed="5e8a1946-d932-47b1-a01d-878a18612462"><amp-iframe src="https://playback.oovvuu.media/frame/5e8a1946-d932-47b1-a01d-878a18612462" width="5" height="4" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin" layout="responsive" frameborder="0" resizable><div overflow placeholder></div></amp-iframe></div></div><!--/sse--></div></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU iqAhLI"><p color="mdGrey" class="sc-cIShpX iylKuG">Related Topics:</p><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/renewable-energy">Renewable energy</a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/solar-energy">Solar Energy</a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/wind-energy">Wind Energy</a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/free-market-economy">Free Market Economy</a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 iVOuCR" href="/tags/loadshedding">Loadshedding</a></div><div display="flex" class="sc-kkGfuU iUPRgi"><div display="[object Object]" visibility="[object Object]" class="sc-kkGfuU bqKkYk article-share"><p font-weight="semiBold" class="sc-cIShpX igHDMT">Share</p><button aria-label="facebook" class="react-share__ShareButton"><img src="/static/media/facebook-share.92bfe06f.svg" title="Share on Facebook" alt="Share on Facebook" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button><button aria-label="twitter" class="react-share__ShareButton"><img src="/static/media/twitter-share.f5a03c0d.svg" title="Share on Twitter" alt="Share on Twitter" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button><button aria-label="linkedin" class="react-share__ShareButton"><img src="/static/media/linkedin-share.d5cb256c.svg" title="Share on LinkedIn" alt="Share on LinkedIn" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button><button aria-label="telegram" class="react-share__ShareButton"><img src="/static/media/telegram-share.698faf55.svg" title="Share on Telegram" alt="Share on Telegram" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button><button aria-label="whatsapp" class="react-share__ShareButton"><img src="/static/media/whatsapp-share.806f38a2.svg" title="Share on WhatsApp" alt="Share on WhatsApp" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button><button><img src="/static/media/copy-link-share.9f958957.svg" title="Copy to Clipboard" alt="Copy to Clipboard" class="sc-fAjcbJ byigni"/></button></div></div></div><div><aside class="sc-EHOje cLtUKI"><h4 class="sc-gipzik lfBMnb">You may like</h4></aside></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU fmQbMU"><div display="flex" class="sc-kkGfuU jnYtxb"></div></div></div></article><div display="flex" class="sc-kkGfuU gEDfAA"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU jTeEdK"><div class="sc-kkGfuU fzMNAC"><div data-oovvuu-embed="0e2ee06d-7ae7-48cb-933d-c3e646e2688b" class="sc-kkGfuU dVHTmu"><amp-iframe src="https://playback.oovvuu.media/frame/0e2ee06d-7ae7-48cb-933d-c3e646e2688b" width="5" height="4" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin" layout="responsive" frameborder="0" resizable="true"><div overflow="true" placeholder="true" class="sc-kkGfuU lXUff"></div></amp-iframe></div></div></div><div display="grid" class="sc-kkGfuU ljPAMT"><div order="[object Object]" class="sc-kkGfuU hLcGLR"></div><aside class="sc-EHOje jFlIJz divider-left" order="[object Object]"><div class="sc-kkGfuU gjlmGK"><div role="tablist" selected="" display="flex" class="sc-kkGfuU flkAwk"><button role="tab" id="most-read" class="Tabsstyle__StyledSelectedTabButton-sc-1eagsqs-0 gXGYil">Most Read</button><button role="tab" id="editors-choice" class="Tabsstyle__StyledTabButton-sc-1eagsqs-1 jEYZJM">Editor's Choice</button></div><div role="tabpanel" id="most-read-tab" display="block" class="sc-kkGfuU jXNHZC"><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div><div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article></div><div role="tabpanel" id="editors-choice-tab" display="none" class="sc-kkGfuU fMHved"><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div>hello<div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div>hello<div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div>hello<div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div>hello<div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article><article class="sc-ifAKCX NRDBo"><div class="sc-kkGfuU jUOZDE"></div>hello<div class="sc-kkGfuU cUlmZL"></div></article></div></div></aside></div></main><div display="[object Object]" class="sc-kkGfuU jkpOE"><a href="#" display="flex" color="[object Object]" class="sc-bdVaJa ePexOh"><img src="/static/media/sections-ico.f4efc19f.svg" class="sc-fAjcbJ jzwabg"/><span class="sc-iyvyFf cEiTsC">Sections</span></a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 fZcfKh" href="/my-news"><img src="/static/media/my-news-ico.ed1acd81.svg" class="sc-fAjcbJ jzwabg"/><span class="sc-iyvyFf cEiTsC">My News</span></a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 fZcfKh" href="/my-bookmarks"><img src="/static/media/bookmarks-ico.db9da215.svg" class="sc-fAjcbJ jzwabg"/><span class="sc-iyvyFf cEiTsC">Bookmarks</span></a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 fZcfKh" href="/my-notifications"><img src="/static/media/notifications-outline-ico.5b7305bc.svg" class="sc-fAjcbJ jzwabg"/><span class="sc-iyvyFf cEiTsC">Notifications</span></a><a class="Link__StyledLink-sc-1pz26op-0 fZcfKh" href="/newsletters"><img src="/static/media/subscribe-ico.d249317a.svg" class="sc-fAjcbJ jzwabg"/><span class="sc-iyvyFf cEiTsC">Subscribe</span></a></div></div> <script type="text/javascript">window.__PRELOADED_STATE__ = {"article":{"lastFetch":new Date("2023-06-21T10:14:48.193Z"),"fontSize":17,"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":true,"hasProcessed":false,"hasError":false,"is404":false,"checkCanonical":false,"modified":"2023-06-21T10:00:47Z","canonical":"\u002Fbusiness-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fgreen-renewable-energy-is-here-to-stay-0d7f1fbd-6455-492e-96d0-f2454ff789e6","error":null,"article":{"uuid":"0d7f1fbd-6455-492e-96d0-f2454ff789e6","titleKey":"iol","publication":"Business Report","authors":[{"name":"Adil Nchabeleng","uuid":"0ebf8c87-5563-47ee-b94a-437407833f02","slug":"authors\u002Fadil-nchabeleng"}],"secondarySections":[],"secondaryTags":[{"slug":"renewable-energy","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"32595f90-5d08-58b4-a737-402daf5c670c","label":"Renewable energy"},{"slug":"solar-energy","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"49c06736-db9a-54d0-bc39-56fd6add5a3c","label":"Solar Energy"},{"slug":"wind-energy","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"48667470-820a-5a3b-99cc-922f139a4191","label":"Wind Energy"},{"slug":"free-market-economy","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"6d5787dd-dbc5-55d7-aaa3-9d834825e0e2","label":"Free Market Economy"},{"slug":"loadshedding","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"c08452ae-5137-40cb-8779-452bc1c614c8","label":"Loadshedding"}],"trends":[{"label":"Loadshedding","slug":"loadshedding","sectionSlug":"trends","uuid":"742a32e9-548e-5e49-be93-7611b710b549"}],"published":"2023-06-21T10:00:00.000Z","teaserHeadline":"Strategic Insights: Green renewable energy is here to stay","abstract":"Let us take advantage of the industrial and commercial opportunities available through the Just Energy Transition portion of the IRP19 plan provided in our legislated energy framework, says the author.","relatedArticles":[{"id":"1d6090d3-e8d5-434d-9342-a9f3a0000460","channels":"Business Report","abstract":"Many of these once-successful business owners have had to close shops amid intense load shedding, which has bludgeoned the already weak economy, adding to South Africa’s already onerous unemployment rate.","headline":"Madiba magic holds SA together amid dark times, but for how long?","titleKey":"iol","imageUrl":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F39ba7129-7e48-50c1-affe-75fb84641ea4","imageHeight":"1112","teaserHeadline":"Madiba magic holds SA together amid dark times, but for how long?","imageWidth":"1732","externalUrl":"business-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fmadiba-magic-holds-sa-together-amid-dark-times-but-for-how-long-1d6090d3-e8d5-434d-9342-a9f3a0000460","image":{"width":"1732","height":"1112","crop":undefined,"crops":undefined,"url":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F39ba7129-7e48-50c1-affe-75fb84641ea4","externalUrl":"business-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fmadiba-magic-holds-sa-together-amid-dark-times-but-for-how-long-1d6090d3-e8d5-434d-9342-a9f3a0000460"}},{"id":"7baffd3f-bd8a-40e3-992f-e31d8b43663d","channels":"IOL","abstract":"OPINION: The SARB must reflect on its role in serving the country and the community it represents. Calls for reform are justified, including the suggestion of adopting a dual mandate similar to that of the Federal Reserve in the US, write Tahir Maepa and Siyabonga Hadebe.","headline":"Indifferent SARB undermines the transformative agenda necessary for fostering inclusive economic growth","titleKey":"iol","imageUrl":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Fe0ca5a2b-bf04-5f1b-a58d-50e9dc19ec83","imageHeight":"2237","teaserHeadline":"Indifferent SARB undermines the transformative agenda necessary for fostering inclusive economic growth","imageWidth":"3000","externalUrl":"news\u002Fopinion\u002Findifferent-sarb-undermines-the-transformative-agenda-necessary-for-fostering-inclusive-economic-growth-7baffd3f-bd8a-40e3-992f-e31d8b43663d","image":{"width":"3000","height":"2237","crop":undefined,"crops":undefined,"url":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Fe0ca5a2b-bf04-5f1b-a58d-50e9dc19ec83","externalUrl":"news\u002Fopinion\u002Findifferent-sarb-undermines-the-transformative-agenda-necessary-for-fostering-inclusive-economic-growth-7baffd3f-bd8a-40e3-992f-e31d8b43663d"}},{"id":"8a5f1c4d-d0d9-4134-91d2-2da3ae69341c","channels":"Business Report","abstract":"The rule of thumb is that surveys are not a real life case scenario because they are not drawn from a National Referendum and cannot then be a true reflection of how the majority of citizens are feeling at the time. ","headline":"Afrobarometer’s report talking up Eskom privatisation is ‘blatantly misleading’","titleKey":"iol","imageUrl":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F03ba40f6-0b8f-53aa-a28b-b7de53fc0449","imageHeight":"2066","teaserHeadline":"Afrobarometer’s report talking up Eskom privatisation is ‘blatantly misleading’","imageWidth":"3543","externalUrl":"business-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fafrobarometers-report-talking-up-eskom-privatisation-is-blatantly-misleading-8a5f1c4d-d0d9-4134-91d2-2da3ae69341c","image":{"width":"3543","height":"2066","crop":undefined,"crops":undefined,"url":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F03ba40f6-0b8f-53aa-a28b-b7de53fc0449","externalUrl":"business-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fafrobarometers-report-talking-up-eskom-privatisation-is-blatantly-misleading-8a5f1c4d-d0d9-4134-91d2-2da3ae69341c"}}],"modified":"2023-06-21T10:00:47Z","images":[{"uuid":"0d3bd86b-9eae-5f71-9cc8-a42c378112f7","id":"im:\u002F\u002Fimage\u002F0d3bd86b-9eae-5f71-9cc8-a42c378112f7.jpg","caption":"A concentrated solar-power project in South Africa. Picture: ANA","altText":"","width":"1280","height":"720","crops":{},"url":"https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F0d3bd86b-9eae-5f71-9cc8-a42c378112f7"}],"headline":"Green renewable energy is here to stay","bodyHTML":"\u003C!--sse--\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe Minister of Electricity, Dr Sputla Kgosientso Ramokgopa, is taking a delegation of government officials and private business to China on a study tour of the country to look at the successes and alternative energy opportunities available. The plan is to foster trade ties between South Africa and China, who are part of the BRICS trade alliance, and to learn from the Chinese the successes they have achieved in the green energy space.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThis visit to China should be guided by the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2019). The IRP19 plan is a gazette legislative document that stipulates clear expectations that all the energy streams South Africa should prioritise and pursue.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe plan focuses on strategic actions regarding how South Africa should: roll-out the plan, the development, manufacturing as well as the delivery of strategic energy resources, namely coal, fossil fuels (diesel), hydro, nuclear, gas, wind, solar and bio-fuels energy.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EEnergy is broken down into two major streams: base load energy and intermittent renewable energy streams.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EOver the past 12 years since 2011, South Africa has moved with great speed to integrate mainly base eload coal-fired power stations with renewable energy-based sources.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003EHowever, for this process, a lot of infrastructure integration work needs to be done, and funding availed to connect renewable plants to the grid for smooth transmission. Adding power on to the grid at connecting stations also requires strong peaking or battery backup capacity plants.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe primary objective of the IRP plan is to create a clear policy for electricity generation, which, if implemented successfully, will, in turn, stimulate economic growth and provide a decent standard of living.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cstrong id=\"strong-5c056937d7e6630cc5517a9843584889\"\u003EIRP19 new additional capacity commitment:\u003C\u002Fstrong\u003E\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003E1. Solar PV 7958MW \u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003E4. Wind 11442MW \u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003E5. Gas 11930 MW\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003ESouth Africa has a great opportunity for re-industrialisation through the allocated energy resources threshold in the renewables energy space.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe solar, wind, inverter, battery storage energy technology Industrialisation opportunities are massive unexploited opportunities for South Africa. Major factories and manufacturing plants can be established in South Africa to compete directly with the current importers of these technologies from China and Europe.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe current retail and wholesale demand market for off the shelf solar panels, inverters and battery storage grid-tied solar solutions are at the highest demand phase ever seen before in renewable energy transition history. The demand for alternative energy solutions is on an upward growth trajectory amid an all-time record market boom and will increase as time goes on due to growing energy demand, declining supply from Eskom and load shedding.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003EI would argue that if South Africa has to achieve a successful Just Energy Transition, the Department of Minerals and Energy together with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) should embark on a grand industrialisation program plan for technology and equipment manufacturing and localisation.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cfigure\u003E\u003Cpicture\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F840x84000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F1220x122000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660\" \u002F\u003E\u003Cimg className=baobab-embedded-image src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002Ff9b16582-8d28-57b0-a438-b9905f864c4c&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=660x660\" loading=\"lazy\" \u002F\u003E\u003C\u002Fpicture\u003E\u003Cfigcaption\u003E\u003C\u002Ffigcaption\u003E\u003C\u002Fimg\u003E\u003C\u002Ffigure\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe one-stop shop at the DTI should be the central driving engine to push for local manufacturing and drive the Black Industrialisation programme successfully this time around. This has to be central to the implementation of the IRP19 plan. The IRP19 plan has provided adequate opportunity for re-industrialisation. We cannot be a nation of net importers of our energy.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003ESo far, the major challenge for fast-tracking local manufacturing of renewable energy technology and industrial stimulation amid re-industrialisation has been the lacklustre failure by DTI and the Independent Power Producers' Office to enforce localisation policy for all the awarded Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme's Bid windows.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe Integrated Resource Plan is a strategy plan to ensure the correct energy planning path for South Africa. The plan has key strategic areas of focus. In the current IRP19, there are three strategic energy generation and resource streams. The renewable energy stream makes up the largest allocated energy stream in respect to new generation capacity.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe world has changed rapidly ever since the advent of electricity. Renewable energy technology is here to stay.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003ELet us take advantage of the industrial and commercial opportunities available through the Just Energy Transition portion of the IRP19 plan provided in our legislated energy framework.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cstrong id=\"strong-e0de8bd0494d2be89a0e41e3c72ae6ce\"\u003EA quick history of electricity:\u003C\u002Fstrong\u003E\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe history of electricity dates back to 2600 years ago, around 600 BC, and the name for energy, which in modern days we refer to as electricity, was only coined in the 16th century, almost 2200 years later.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EAnd the word electricity is derived from the Greek and Latin words elektron and electrum.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cfigure\u003E\u003Cpicture\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F840x84000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F1220x122000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271\" \u002F\u003E\u003Cimg className=baobab-embedded-image src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F85527479-37df-52df-b05d-7f62df475d21&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=220x271\" loading=\"lazy\" \u002F\u003E\u003C\u002Fpicture\u003E\u003Cfigcaption\u003EAlessandro Volta in 1800 in his invention created the first electric battery called Voltaic pile.\u003C\u002Ffigcaption\u003E\u003C\u002Fimg\u003E\u003C\u002Ffigure\u003E\u003Cp\u003EAlessandro Volta, in 1800 in his invention created the first electric battery called the Voltaic Pile, which could store electric current. In 1821 the first electric motor was invented. The electric motor kicked off the industrial revolution.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EIn 1827, a book called The Ohm's Law was published, which explained in detail the working behind the mathematical basis of electricity. The book explained the complex mathematical basis of the working of electricity.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003E‘’Ohm’s Law Statement: Ohm’s law states that the voltage across a conductor is directly proportional to the current flowing through it, provided all physical conditions and temperature remain constant.’’\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003E‘’Ohm’s Law Equation: V = IR, where V is the voltage across the conductor, I is the current flowing through the conductor, and R is the resistance provided by the conductor to the flow of current. Thus explaining the relationship between voltage, current and resistance.’’\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EFor many years, from the 15th century, electricity remained an academic field of study and had very limited applications in the real world. But that changed in 1866-1867 when several scientists built the first electrical dynamos, an electrical generator used in industry for the generation of electricity, and these scientific breakthroughs launched the industrial revolution.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EBy the 20th century, electricity became commonly used in cities and towns, homes, industry and technology in general. The bedrock of our modern civilisation and all the marvellous revolutions that preceded one after another since the industrial revolution was premised on the basis of electricity today we commonly refer to as energy.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003EI have deliberately left out the critical names of academics, inventors and scientists who pioneered the discovery and mass application of electricity for obvious reasons. To enable you to go do further learning and reading on the subject of electricity.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EThe reason history pages are blank in respect to innovation and inventions from Africa in respect to electricity is because of the brutality of Colonization, which denied Africans an opportunity to make meaningful contributions towards the industrial revolution.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003EElectricity is a highly fascinating scientific field of study we often overlook because it is commonly available in all facets of our lives through technology and modern day civilization. A hundred years ago, that was not the case.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cp\u003ESince there were non-African scientists named in that short historiography, I was naturally jealous in intentionally omitting mentioning the names of the pioneers of electricity history leading up to 1900.\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cfigure\u003E\u003Cpicture\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F840x84000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(max-width: 640px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fwebp\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607&webp=true\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F1220x122000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607 1.5x\" \u002F\u003E\u003Csource type=\"image\u002Fjpeg\" media=\"(min-width: 641px)\" srcSet=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F610x61000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607\" \u002F\u003E\u003Cimg className=baobab-embedded-image src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fimage-prod.iol.co.za\u002Fresize\u002F420x42000\u002F?source=https:\u002F\u002Fxlibris.public.prod.oc.inl.infomaker.io:8443\u002Fopencontent\u002Fobjects\u002F2def8ffc-6696-51f4-81cd-13f0b54117f0&operation=CROP&offset=0x0&resize=663x607\" loading=\"lazy\" \u002F\u003E\u003C\u002Fpicture\u003E\u003Cfigcaption\u003E\u003C\u002Ffigcaption\u003E\u003C\u002Fimg\u003E\u003C\u002Ffigure\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cem id=\"emphasis-1b0561b509c287883157d7db4509c723\"\u003ECrown Prince Adil Nchabeleng is President of Transform RSA and an Independent Energy Expert.\u003C\u002Fem\u003E\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cstrong id=\"strong-e147a47642f2e44eb0f5fece8f9e1c64\"\u003EBUSINESS REPORT\u003C\u002Fstrong\u003E\u003C\u002Fp\u003E\u003Cad-slot\u002F\u003E\u003Cdiv style=\"position:relative;padding-top:max(60%,326px);height:0;width:100%\"\u003E\u003Ciframe allow=\"clipboard-write\" sandbox=\"allow-top-navigation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation allow-downloads allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-modals allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox allow-forms\" allowfullscreen=\"true\" style=\"position:absolute;border:none;width:100%;height:100%;left:0;right:0;top:0;bottom:0;\" src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fe.issuu.com\u002Fembed.html?d=energy_today_single_pages&doAutoflipPages=true&hideIssuuLogo=true&\u003Cdiv\u003E\u003Cscript type=\"text\u002Fjavascript\"\u003E!function(e,t,r){let n;if(e.getElementById(r))return;const o=e.getElementsByTagName(\"script\")[0];n=e.createElement(\"script\"),n.id=r,n.defer=!0,n.type=\"module\",n.src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fplayback.oovvuu.media\u002Fplayer\u002Fv2\u002Findex.js\",o.parentNode.insertBefore(n,o)}(document,0,\"oovvuu-player-sdk-v2\");\u003C\u002Fscript\u003E\u003Cdiv data-oovvuu-embed=\"5e8a1946-d932-47b1-a01d-878a18612462\"\u003E\u003Camp-iframe src=\"https:\u002F\u002Fplayback.oovvuu.media\u002Fframe\u002F5e8a1946-d932-47b1-a01d-878a18612462\" width=\"5\" height=\"4\" sandbox=\"allow-scripts allow-same-origin\" layout=\"responsive\" frameborder=\"0\" resizable\u003E\u003Cdiv overflow placeholder\u003E\u003C\u002Fdiv\u003E\u003C\u002Famp-iframe\u003E\u003C\u002Fdiv\u003E\u003C\u002Fdiv\u003E\u003C!--\u002Fsse--\u003E","wordCount":1222,"contentKey":"0d7f1fbd-6455-492e-96d0-f2454ff789e6","premium":false,"section":"business-report\u002Fenergy","author":"Adil Nchabeleng","primaryTag":{"label":"South Africa","slug":"south-africa","sectionSlug":"tags","uuid":"e36c9fb5-752f-468e-872e-c3eb51d06692"},"canonicalUri":"\u002Fbusiness-report\u002Fenergy\u002Fgreen-renewable-energy-is-here-to-stay-0d7f1fbd-6455-492e-96d0-f2454ff789e6","videoSources":[],"visitorId":"qnjcfasf0"},"previewArticle":false,"authorArticles":undefined,"preloaded":false,"author":{}},"articles":{},"mostReadArticles":{},"trendingArticles":{"trendingarticles":{"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"error":null,"articles":[],"sectionsLabels":[]}},"trends":{"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"error":null,"trends":[]},"app":{"showMenu":false,"showSearch":false,"isConnected":true,"adBlockerDetected":false,"renderBlock":false,"path":"","mostReadTab":0,"wallpaperActive":false},"staticPage":{"lastFetch":0,"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"canonical":null,"error":null,"staticPage":null},"feedback":{"fullName":"","phone":"","email":"","enquiryType":"general","message":"","output":"","captchaVerified":false},"subscribe":{"email":"","listIds":["OJ4zwxCfnDwA9iw1aRjXdg","UvMIi9m2RuP4MphsG52Vvw"],"output":""},"editorsChoice":{"editorschoice":{"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":true,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"error":null,"articles":[]}},"otherPublications":{"newspapertitles":{"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"error":null,"articles":[]}},"weather":{},"author":{"didInvalidate":false,"lastFetch":0,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"is404":false,"error":null,"author":null},"authors":{"didInvalidate":false,"lastFetch":0,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"is404":false,"error":null,"authors":null},"digiserts":{"lastFetch":0,"didInvalidate":false,"isFetching":false,"hasFetched":false,"hasError":false,"canonical":null,"error":null,"digiserts":null}}</script> <!-- Chartbeat --> <script type='text/javascript'> var _sf_async_config={}; _sf_async_config.uid = 60729; _sf_async_config.domain = 'iol.co.za'; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.sections = document.location.pathname.split("/")[1]; _sf_async_config.authors = "Adil Nchabeleng"; _sf_async_config.title = "Green renewable energy is here to stay"; (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('async', true); e.setAttribute('src', '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); } var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); </script> <!-- Oovvuu --> <script async="async" src="https://playback.oovvuu.media/player/v1.js"></script> <script src="/static/js/8.18e84a1c.chunk.js" defer crossorigin></script><script src="/static/js/12.89cf3e6a.chunk.js" defer crossorigin></script><script src="/static/js/vendor.38013f74.js" defer crossorigin></script> <script id="__LOADABLE_REQUIRED_CHUNKS__" type="application/json">[1,15,29,12,58,0,16,59,14]</script><script id="__LOADABLE_REQUIRED_CHUNKS___ext" type="application/json">{"namedChunks":["components-DefaultSection","routes-business-report","pages-Article","components-CookieForm"]}</script> <script async data-chunk="client" src="/static/js/8.18e84a1c.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="client" src="/static/js/57.041782a2.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="client" src="/static/js/client.38013f74.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="components-DefaultSection" src="/static/js/1.83c773c1.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="components-DefaultSection" src="/static/js/components-DefaultSection.65218dc7.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="routes-business-report" src="/static/js/routes-business-report.56771f64.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="pages-Article" src="/static/js/12.89cf3e6a.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="pages-Article" src="/static/js/58.bade2385.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="pages-Article" src="/static/js/0.b7d7abba.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="pages-Article" src="/static/js/pages-Article.4bfc1c91.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="components-CookieForm" src="/static/js/59.59ca73c6.chunk.js"></script> <script async data-chunk="components-CookieForm" src="/static/js/components-CookieForm.60080d53.chunk.js"></script> </body> </html><script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7dab7c94dcdbe752","version":"2023.4.0","r":1,"b":1,"token":"ded564e3fab14a9da018be1846739622","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script>