How to be vigilant against energy scams

As the cost of living crisis deepens in South Africa, coupled with the worst energy crisis in history, many households are forced to seek out alternative energy solutions. However, the prices of powering homes with different energy sources, such as converting to solar energy, are sky-high, and when spotting what may appear to be a good deal, many consumers could end up scammed out of their hard-earned money.

Roshan Jelal, FNB Risks, says, “Criminals are continuously taking advantage of the vulnerability of consumers, using every opportunity to do so. Purchasing online has become a way of life, and while it’s convenient, it’s also the breeding ground for criminals who create fake websites and social media accounts that purport to offer back-up and/or solar systems at massive discounts. Some of these pages even have fake reviews to boost their appeal.” More brazen criminals impersonating legitimate suppliers or installers may even approach households and businesses to conduct inspections, take necessary energy usage measurements, provide quotations, draw up contracts and invoices, and negotiate on price before requesting payments and deposits. Another tactic is for criminals to intercept invoices from legitimate suppliers or installers, change the banking details on those intercepted invoices, and then dupe unsuspecting victims into redirecting payments to the fraudster.

Jelal says, “Before you start working with a potential supplier, you must ask yourself whether you are dealing with a reputable supplier and if their services sound too good to be true compared to market-related prices, which is an immediate red flag. It’s also important not to dismiss your gut feelings and to consult experts to ensure that what you’re getting is what you require.” Jelal shared the following tips to protect you and your business: Be cautious of highly sought-after products at significantly reduced prices.

Conduct research, as this is one of the best methods to avoid becoming a victim.

The source of your information about a supplier is just as important.

Do your level best to authenticate and validate any potential supplier.

Do not just rely on what you find online, use several channels to contact the supplier: business address, email address and phone numbers. “We urge you to utilise the Energy feature on the FNB App, as it aims to help you verify suppliers, gives you information and a selection of alternative solutions. Avoid making hasty purchases while scanning social media platforms. Also avoid making a purchasing decision based on the reviews posted, as these could be part of the scam,” he said.