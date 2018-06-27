JOHANNESBURG - When a South African Airways Boeing 737 took off from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg two years ago, headed for Cape Town, it was powered by an unusual fuel: tobacco.





South Africa hasn’t yet repeated the jet biofuel feat, but in an effort to cut its climate-changing emissions and promote greener power the country’s researchers are looking for innovative ways to manufacture green aviation fuel at larger scale.





A new “Waste to Wing” project aims to one day produce a significant share of the country’s aviation fuel from waste plants, including invasive species.





“South Africa produces a large amount of agricultural waste, as well as waste from plantation forestry and waste biomass from alien vegetation clearing programmes,” said Tjasa Bole-Rentel, an energy economics and policy specialist for the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), one of the groups involved in the biofuel push.





So far the effort is a small “proof of concept” project, likely to produce just enough jet biofuel for one more flight, she said.





But if the technology works, production could be scaled up significantly - perhaps to as much as 15 percent of the aviation fuel used at Johannesburg’s international airport, she said.





Finding clean fuel for planes, ships and other forms of transport hard to plug into a clean energy grid remains one of the biggest challenges for reducing climate changing emissions.





But as airlines face increasing pressure to become more sustainable, countries around the world are trying to find solutions, from hydrogen powered barges to, in South Africa’s case, planes that could fly on weeds.





Scaling up jet biofuel - and making it cost effective - hasn’t been easy, however.



