The government unveiled the IRP 2030 on Friday, saying it was an electricity infrastructure development plan based on the least-cost electricity supply-demand balance, taking into account the security of supply and the environment.
In the plan, coal and nuclear remain the cornerstone of the energy mix despite the decommissioning of old power plants and the preference for renewables and gas.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Friday that the IRP aimed to develop adequate generation capacity under the current low-growth economic environment and when the economy improved to 4percent annual growth.
“Generation capacity must accordingly be paced to restore the necessary reserve margin and to be ahead of the economic growth curve at least possible cost,” he said.