Mini, Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

As concerns over climate change grow, South Africa now has its own stand-alone, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town. Mini teamed up with Red Bull for the unveiling, which took place on Saturday at the V&A Waterfront.

Mini South Africa head Shaun Willis said: “Mini and Red Bull have a long-standing relationship, forged 17 years ago in California when the first Minis were converted into the iconic Red Bull Mini. There has always been a strong union between our brands, and this collaboration on our first solar-powered charging station is further evidence of this in South Africa.” Willis added: “True to Mini’s optimistic attitude to life, we are driven by the potential of creative ways to play our part to protect the planet. With the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town, together with Red Bull, we are showing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions.” By the early 2030s, Mini will produce electric-only vehicles.