Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mini, Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

Three new electric vehicles, including the Mini Cooper Electric, will be launched as part of the new Mini range. Photo Sam Clark.

Three new electric vehicles, including the Mini Cooper Electric, will be launched as part of the new Mini range. Photo Sam Clark.

Published 40m ago

Share

As concerns over climate change grow, South Africa now has its own stand-alone, solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town.

Mini teamed up with Red Bull for the unveiling, which took place on Saturday at the V&A Waterfront.

Mini South Africa head Shaun Willis said: “Mini and Red Bull have a long-standing relationship, forged 17 years ago in California when the first Minis were converted into the iconic Red Bull Mini. There has always been a strong union between our brands, and this collaboration on our first solar-powered charging station is further evidence of this in South Africa.”

Willis added: “True to Mini’s optimistic attitude to life, we are driven by the potential of creative ways to play our part to protect the planet. With the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town, together with Red Bull, we are showing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions.”

By the early 2030s, Mini will produce electric-only vehicles.

More on this

A total of three new electric models, including the Mini Cooper Electric, will be coming onto the market as part of the new Mini range.

The solar-powered charging station has been built in partnership with the V&A Waterfront, Mini South Africa and the City of Cape Town.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

climate changeEnergyRenewable energySolar EnergyElectric CarsFree Market EconomyStock Markets

Share