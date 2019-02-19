South Africa Energy Minister Jeff Radebe Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Energy Minister Jeff Radebe will on Monday open the two-day 11th Africa Energy Indaba taking place in Johannesburg. The Indaba takes place in the midst of a crisis at cash-strapped Eskom, the state-owned power utility. It comprises a number of conferences and an exhibition to showcase energy products and services.

The African energy sector requires US $40 billion worth of investment annually with a production capacity requirement of 7,000 megawatts per year in order to meet demand and ensure energy access to all Africans.

This demand presents a major opportunity for companies to explore business opportunities in the African energy sector. As such, the conference will discuss, debate and seek solutions to enable adequate energy generation across Africa.

Delegates, drawn from all continents, represent a combination of industry experts, project developers, financiers, energy users, government officials and energy industry manufacturers.

Radebe is expected to touch on various issues that plague Eskom, Africa's biggest power supplier. He will most likely speak on the mooted unbundling of Eskom into three entities.

Other pressing matters bedevilling the state power utility include debt obligations and failure to meet demand which resulted in countrywide loadshedding last week.

in recent times analysts have described Eskom as the single biggest potential threat to South Africa's economy. The government has moved swiftly to appoint a number of structures to help the debt-ridden entity recover from the slump.

- African News Agency (ANA)

