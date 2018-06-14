Hundreds of disgruntled Eskom workers gathered outside the utility's New Germany site as protests over the 0% increase offer continued across the country. Picture: Latoya Newman

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Thursday that its power stations in Mpumalanga, including Hendrina, Camden, Kendal, and Arnot, had been worst-affected by the industrial action.

This as the power utility warned that the generation and distribution of electricity across its network was constrained on Thursday due to acts of alleged sabotage and intimidation that have characterized the current industrial action by members of the trade unions.

"There have been several incidents of road blockades, attacks on staff, and wilful damage of electricity infrastructure. As a result, all road coal deliveries have been stopped for security reasons. The safety of all our employees is of paramount importance to us during this time," Eskom said.

Trade unions at Eskom are currently engaged in a shut down of operations and are picketing at the utility's power stations and at headquarters in Megawatt Park over a wage dispute. Workers are demanding salary increments of up to 15 percent while Eskom is offering none.

Eskom said on Wednesday it was considering seeking a court interdict to secure power supply as the labour action continues.

- African News Agency (ANA)